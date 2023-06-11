One person killed following shooting in Baltimore's Carrollton Ridge neighborhood

BALTIMORE -- A shooting in Southwest Baltimore left one person dead on Saturday, according to authorities.

Officers were sent to the 2000 block of Ashton Street to investigate a report of gunfire a few minutes after 5 p.m., police said.

That's where they found an unidentified male who had been shot in the chest, according to authorities.

An ambulance took the gunshot victim to a local hospital, which is where medical personnel pronounced him dead, police said.

Anyone with information about this shooting should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.