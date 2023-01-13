Watch CBS News
One person killed, 17-year-old injured in double shooting in SW Baltimore

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - One person was killed in a double shooting Friday afternoon in Southwest Baltimore.

Police said a 17-year-old was found in the area of Caton Avenue with a non-life-threatening graze wound to his head. A second person, an unknown male, was found unresponsive inside a car. 

He was taken to the hospital where he died.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.  

CBS Baltimore Staff
The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on January 13, 2023 / 4:31 PM

