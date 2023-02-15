Person injured in Towson assault, police say

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County officers are investigating an assault that happened Sunday near Towson University, according to authorities.

Officers learned of the assault around 1:50 a.m., police said.

That's when they were sent to the unit block of East Chesapeake Avenue, according to authorities. The victim, identified only as an adult, sustained trauma to the upper portion of their body, police said.

That person was taken to a local hospital to receive treatment for their injuries, according to authorities.

They are currently listed in stable condition, police said.

Anyone who has information about the assault should contact detectives at 410-887-2361.

Editor's note: The date of the assault investigation has been corrected.