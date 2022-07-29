One person dead, suspect detained following stabbing in downtown Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Homicide detectives are investigating a deadly stabbing near Lexington Market in downtown Baltimore, according to authorities.

Officers on patrol in the area first learned of a cutting in the 600 block of W. Lexington Street around 6:05 p.m. on Thursday, police said.

They went to the site of the crime and found a male inside an apartment with multiple stab wounds, according to authorities. Medics pronounced the male dead on site.

Officers also found the person suspected of stabbing the male—and the weapon they used—inside the same apartment, according to authorities.

The Office of the State Medical Examiner has taken custody of "the victim's remains" and the suspect was taken into custody, police said.

Charges are forthcoming, according to authorities.