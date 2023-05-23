One dead after tractor-trailer crashes, overturns, on I-95 in Cecil County
BALTIMORE — The driver of a tractor-trailer was pronounced dead Tuesday morning, after a crash in Cecil County, Maryland State Police said.
Around 5:30 a.m., police responded to the area of I-95 near Elkton for a reported single-vehicle crash.
Officials said 55-year-old Anthony Borden of Tuscumbia, Alabama was traveling north on I-95 when the tractor-trailer swerved left for unknown reasons, striking the guardrail, and causing the vehicle to overturn.
Borden was pronounced dead at the scene.
The two left lanes of northbound I-95 were closed.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
