Man dead after car crash in Howard County

By Christian Olaniran

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A man was pronounced dead after a car crash in Howard County Saturday morning, police said.

Police said that around 11:14 a.m. a 2016 Hyundai Elantra was heading south on Washington Boulevard near Troy Hill Drive, when it attempted to make a U-turn and was struck by a 2017 Nissan Rogue also traveling south. 

The man, who was the sole occupant of the Hyundai, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. 

The three occupants of the Nissan were taken to Saint Agnes Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

