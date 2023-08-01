ON THE MOO-VE: Two cows seen roaming neighborhoods in Prince George's County

Cows on the loose on Bowie street

Cows on the loose on Bowie street

BALTIMORE - Two cows in Maryland are out and on the mooo-ve.

Over the past two days, cows were seen roaming streets in Prince George's County.

A photo obtained by WJZ shows the cows casually strolling through neighborhoods in Bowie.

Thankfully, the cows are not causing any trouble in the streets.

The cows are thought to have escaped from a farm in Anne Arundel County.

Officials are asking anyone who sees the cows to call police in Bowie.