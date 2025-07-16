Heat issues disrupted operations at West Baltimore sexual health clinic, OIG report says

Persistent heat issues disrupted operations at a Baltimore sexual health clinic, according to an OIG report.

The report follows observations made by the OIG on June 24 during a site visit to the Druid Sexual Health Clinic in West Baltimore.

On the day of the visit, Baltimore City was under a Code Red Extreme Heat Alert. The OIG said several staff office rooms were not in use because it was too hot.

Multiple employees commented that it was too hot in the building to work and that the building has a malfunctioning HVAC system, according to the report.

As a result, temperatures inside the clinic can become extremely hot.

One staff member told the OIG that the computer server room at the facility, which was supposed to be kept at 70°F, had overheated multiple times, causing the electricity to go out.

Heat-related closures disrupt patient care

According to staff members, a walkthrough by the Department of General Services was conducted a week prior to the OIG's visit to evaluate the possibility of installing air conditioning.

On occasions when the Druid Clinic overheated, operations at the facility are shut down and moved to the Eastern Clinic on East Fayette Street, according to an employee.

Staff members said this often happens between May and September due to the heat.

As a result, the facility often has unscheduled closures that impact clinic patients when their appointments are unexpectedly canceled, or when the clinic is unable to take walk-ins.

But the OIG's concerns weren't limited to the conditions for employees and facilities.

Test kits expired due to heat

Several employees at the clinic alleged that on multiple occasions, rapid testing for Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) and Hepatitis C (HCV) was halted due to high building temperatures.

Some of the HIV and HCV test kits expired and were no longer able to be used for patients, according to the Baltimore City Health Department.

The report notes that testing was stopped when indoor temperatures reached 29°C (approximately 84-85°F), exceeding the storage range recommended by the test kit manufacturers.

According to the OIG, rapid HIV tests are recommended to be stored between 35°F and 80°F, while HCV test kits require 36°F to 86°F.

Health Department responds to OIG report

The OIG said it has inspected the Druid Clinic before and found evidence of security issues, rodents, pests, and general maintenance issues.

The BCHD deputy commissioner told the OIG that the department is aware of the concerns with the building and that the Druid SHC is the next building slated to receive funding for renovations.

The commissioner is also reviewing the possibility of purchasing a different building and moving SHC operations there, per the report.

"BCHD has been aware of the infrastructure and operational challenges and concerns raised by staff for some time. Accordingly, we work regularly with the Department of General Services (DGS) to address them, when necessary, which is often," the health department said in a response to the OIG.

The department also acknowledged that the HVAC system and building are deteriorating, and said the building needs full HVAC system replacement.