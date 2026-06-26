Ohio man arrested in Frederick County on sex-trafficking charges

A man from Ohio was arrested in Frederick County in connection with a sex trafficking operation, the Frederick County Sheriff's Office announced on Friday.

Officials say a two-day operation in partnership with local, state, federal, and community-based organizations led to the arrest.

During a traffic stop, William Dorsey, a 52-year-old from Toledo, Ohio, was apprehended and taken to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center. He has been charged with sex trafficking.

Over the course of the investigation, detectives say they encountered numerous people believed to be victims.

Human trafficking in Frederick County

According to Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins, human trafficking remains a priority in Frederick County.

"Our Human Trafficking Task Force proactively investigates potential trafficking operations to shut down the criminal activity, arrest those responsible, and ensure victims are brought to safety and connected with the immediate support they need," Sheriff Jenkins said.

However, officials say a critical part of the operations was their partnership with victim advocacy and support services, including FCSO's Victim Services Unit, Heartly House, and Safe House Project.

In 2024, the DOJ granted Frederick County $1.06 million to fund its Enhanced Collaborative Model Task Force, designed to reduce trafficking in the area.

"The success of these operations depends on timely information sharing, strong partnerships among multiple agencies, and a rapid, coordinated response," Sheriff Jenkins said.

Officers urge anyone with information regarding this case or other human trafficking incidents to contact the Sheriff's Office at 301-600-1046. Information may also be submitted through the FCSO tip line at 301-600-4131.