Frederick County receives $1 million grant for fight against human trafficking

BALTIMORE -- With new federal funding, Frederick County is taking a stand against human trafficking.

The State's Attorney's Office says a $1.06 million grant from the Department of Justice is helping to fund an Enhanced Collaborative Model Task Force to fight against trafficking in the region.

While Frederick County has already mobilized its Human Trafficking Response Team and the Intercept Task Force, the county is hoping this new collaboration will connect local, state and federal law enforcement agencies with community organizations to tackle this problem with a holistic approach.

This expanded effort will target more trafficking schemes while adding victim support resources.

The State's Attorney's Office says more human trafficking crimes are likely happening because of Frederick County's increase in population, its proximity to the interstates, and social media use.

"The human trafficking has no place in our community whatsoever," said J. Charles Smith III, State's Attorney for Frederick County. "A good chunk of that [grant] is going to go towards housing resources and other victim-centric resources. Of course, we are going to use money as well for the law enforcement partners."

Use of technology in investigations

This three-year federal will also fuel efficient investigations and will allow law enforcement to use more technology to share information with other agencies to bring criminals to justice.

"We know that there is more happening than we can detect because of our limitations of manpower and technology and equipment. What this grant fund will allow us to do is detect more of it," said Joyce King, chief counsel for the Frederick County State's Attorney's Office.

Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins says new technology will make investigations more efficient and increase inter-agency communication.

"Traffickers do not know jurisdictions or boundaries. That's why it's important to expand from the local level to the state to even the federal level," Jenkins said.

Survivor accounts

Warning: Some of the details of this story may be disturbing to some readers.

WJZ has previously followed the impact of human trafficking.

In 2019, WJZ spoke with survivors of sex trafficking who shared their horrific stories.

"It just kind of happened because he was in my head," said Gaby. "He could have told me that zebras were purple, and I'd have believed them."

Another survivor, who preferred to remain anonymous, told WJZ she was only 16 years old when she was trafficked, and she didn't understand what was happening.

"They could smell your vulnerability," the survivor said. "You're getting beat, you're getting raped, you're getting abused so bad that you feel like there is no other way of life."

Community partnerships

Along with the enforcement, the Frederick County State's Attorney's Office says there will be new community partnerships with victim support organizations, bringing hope to those who need it most.

This includes a partnership with Safe House Project, which provides resources and support for victims of trafficking. The resources include providing housing and extended stay programs to those who need it most.

"When we know that both sides of this are working, we are going to increase the identification rate," said Kristi Wells, CEO of Safe House Project. "Rates, see stronger prosecution for traffickers and buyers and see more survivors served, and have that opportunity, that changes the world."

The Frederick County State's Attorney's Office calls this an important day for this region and hopes neighbors will ultimately be protected against trafficking.