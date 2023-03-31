Officers make arrest following SWAT situation in Southwest Baltimore, police say

BALTIMORE -- Law enforcement officers from Baltimore City and Harford County worked together to arrest a 30-year-old homicide suspect in Southwest Baltimore on Friday, according to authorities.

Anthony Ross Jr. allegedly participated in a shooting that killed Angello Osborne in Edgewood, Maryland, on April 12, 2022, according to the Harford County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators determined that multiple people were involved in the fatal shooting of Osborne and later gathered enough evidence to arrest two people in connection with his death: Osborne and Joe Ashley, troopers said.

Law enforcement officers were able to find Ross in Baltimore, according to the Harford County Sheriff's Office.

He was taken into custody following a brief standoff with police, troopers said.

The Baltimore Police Department's SWAT team assisted with the arrest of Ross, which took place in the 3000 block of Harlem Avenue, police said.

The Harford County Police Department has taken the lead in the investigation, according to authorities.