Baltimore Police officer, two women injured during Saturday morning collision

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore City police officer and two women were hospitalized after they were involved in a collision early Saturday, according to authorities.

The car crash happened around 1:58 a.m., police said. An officer was transporting someone to the Court Commissioner's Office when his police vehicle was struck by another vehicle in the 900 block of Ensor Street. 

Both the officer and the person in his vehicle, a 22-year-old woman, suffered minor injuries. 

The driver of the other vehicle, a 38-year-old woman, also suffered minor injuries. 

All parties were transported to a local hospital to receive treatment for their injuries.

First published on August 12, 2023 / 2:06 PM

