Off-and-on weekend showers before intense heat builds in Maryland

Happy Saturday, Maryland!

A muggy weekend is ahead with some wet weather. High levels of heat and humidity come into play around midweek.

Weekend showers

A stationary front has made it's way to the mid-Atlantic for this weekend. Due to the lack of movement with this front, it'll keep cloud cover in our forecast. We'll also be seeing a little bit of rain from this.

Showers will be off-and-on through the day. There will be many periods across the state where we see just clouds at some points of the day. While a washout isn't expected, we could still see a few bouts of heavy rain. The atmosphere is so humid this weekend (and beyond) so that increases the likelihood of heavier rain with the stationary front nearby. The overall risk for thunderstorms is low and severe weather is not expected.

Sunday's forecast is trending a little drier. A few spot showers are still possible. Again, it won't be a washout of a day to close the weekend.

Highs on Saturday hover closer to 80° while Sunday warms into the low to mid-80s.

Dangerous heat incoming

Monday and Tuesday feature afternoons with near-normal temperatures closer to 90°. Those two days also bring dry conditions.

Once we get into the middle of the week, we'll be battling very high - and dangerous - levels of heat and humidity.

Wednesday is forecast to get into the upper 90s, close to 100°. Thursday and Friday could see high temperatures that surpass 100° in a number of areas in the state. Here we are talking about *air temperatures*, which is before you factor in any humidity. With humidity included, "feels-like" temperatures or heat index values could pass 105°. Due to the combination of heat and humidity, the First Alert Weather team has issued four Possible Alert Days starting Wednesday into the Fourth of July holiday on Saturday.

It's not just the daytime temperatures, either.

Overnight, we won't feel much relief. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 70s - and even low 80s - will be rough for those who don't have adequate air conditioning or another way to keep cool.

We could see the heat begin to break next weekend with a chance for storms Saturday.