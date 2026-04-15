Police, family seek answers months after unsolved homicide in Anne Arundel County

Anne Arundel County police are asking for the public's help in solving a homicide in Odenton that has remained unsolved since January.

The family of 45-year-old Baltimore resident Timothy Leslie Randolph also wants answers after police said he was shot near his white Cadillac SUV in the 1600 block of Annapolis Road around 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 10. Randolph was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Detectives are asking witnesses in the area to call the police.

"We believe that someone or multiple people, potentially patrons in the area, may have witnessed the shooting or the incident that preceded that shooting that potentially appears to be a motor vehicle collision," said Justin Mulcahy, a spokesperson for Anne Arundel County Police Department.

Investigators say they have collected evidence but are now relying on the public to help move the case forward. Police say even the smallest detail could make a difference.

"It's key because you want to bring closure to the case, but more importantly you want to bring closure to the grieving family members and friends of Mr. Randolph," Mulcahy said.

Randolph's family seeks answers

More than three months after Randolph's death, his family is seeking closure.

In a written statement to CBS News Baltimore, Randolph's brother, Carlos Randolph, said, "His death leaves a huge wave of emotion and loss for all of us …"

He is urging anyone with information to come forward.

"Let's get the regret off your soul for knowing what happened. It's time to end the silence on senseless violence," Randolph said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Anne Arundel County Police Department or Crime Stoppers. Tips can be provided anonymously.