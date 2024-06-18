27-year-old man killed in Odenton shooting

Heat turns dangerous late week into weekend in Maryland

BALTIMORE -- A man was shot and killed Monday night in Odenton, Anne Arundel County Police said.

Officers responded around 9:45 p.m. to Meadowmist Way at Stehlik Drive where they found the victim on the ground, shot multiple times.

The victim, identified as 27-year-old Isaiah Oludayo Olugbemi of Odenton, was rushed to Shock Trauma in Baltimore, where he died.

Investigators believe the shooting was targeted, and not a random shooting.

Police said several residents from the neighborhood reported hearing multiple gunshots coming from outside their homes.

An investigation is ongoing. Police ask anyone with private surveillance or recording doorbell cameras to share any video with detectives.

Anyone with information can contact police at 410-222-4731. To remain anonymous, call the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700 or contact Crime Stoppers at 866-7LOCKUP or online at MetroCrimeStoppers.Org.