Watch CBS News
Local News

27-year-old man killed in Odenton shooting

By Rohan Mattu

/ CBS Baltimore

Heat turns dangerous late week into weekend in Maryland
Heat turns dangerous late week into weekend in Maryland 02:00

BALTIMORE -- A man was shot and killed Monday night in Odenton, Anne Arundel County Police said. 

Officers responded around 9:45 p.m. to Meadowmist Way at Stehlik Drive where they found the victim on the ground, shot multiple times. 

The victim, identified as 27-year-old Isaiah Oludayo Olugbemi of Odenton, was rushed to Shock Trauma in Baltimore, where he died. 

Investigators believe the shooting was targeted, and not a random shooting. 

Police said several residents from the neighborhood reported hearing multiple gunshots coming from outside their homes. 

An investigation is ongoing. Police ask anyone with private surveillance or recording doorbell cameras to share any video with detectives. 

Anyone with information can contact police at 410-222-4731. To remain anonymous, call the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700 or contact Crime Stoppers at 866-7LOCKUP or online at MetroCrimeStoppers.Org.   

Rohan Mattu

Rohan Mattu is a digital news producer at CBS Baltimore. Rohan graduated from Towson University in 2020 with a degree in journalism and previously wrote for WDVM-TV in Hagerstown. He maintains CBS Baltimore's web publishing and social media presence, which includes breaking news in everything from politics to sports.

First published on June 18, 2024 / 10:48 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.