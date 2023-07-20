Odenton bicyclist dies after hit-and-run crash

BALTIMORE -- An Odenton woman died Wednesday after a hit-and-run crash earlier this month, Anne Arundel County Police said.

Officers responded at 5:30 a.m. on July 8 to the eastbound Annapolis Road near Town Center Boulevard, where a passerby saw the victim in the road and called 911.

Investigators believe 26-year-old Adriana Yeslendy Suarez Saavedra was biking east on Annapolis Road and crossed the bridge over the railroad tracks when she was struck, police said.

The striking vehicle did not remain at the scene. Saavedra was hospitalized, and died Wednesday at an area hospital, police said.

No information about a suspect vehicle has been released. An investigation is ongoing, police said.