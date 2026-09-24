Nor'easter to bring Maryland some weather impacts into the weekend

A powerful nor'easter will develop offshore Thursday and slowly move north up the eastern seaboard through the weekend. Maryland will receive fringe impacts including some coastal flooding, gusty winds, and a few showers possible this weekend.

Gusty cool winds, coastal flooding across parts of Maryland

After a chilly start to Thursday with wind-chills as low as the lower 40s across parts of Maryland, the rest of the day will be seasonably cool with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Winds will remain steady out of the northeast at 10 to 20 mph with gusts 25 to 30 mph.

Expect Thursday night to be another chilly night. Many areas southwest, west, and northwest of the Baltimore Beltway will experience low temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. Factor in the breeze, and wind-chills will dip into the lower 40s across parts of northern Maryland by early Friday morning.

The developing nor'easter will stay safely off of Maryland's coast, but due to the size and intensity of the storm, some impacts are still likely.

Coastal flooding and beach erosion are the two greatest concerns from the storm for our area, but gusty winds and spotty showers this weekend are also possible.

A Coastal flood warning is in effect for Anne Arundel county for the high tide cycle Thursday and Friday for moderate coastal flooding. Up to 1 foot of water above dry ground is expect during the early morning high tides. Coastal Flood Warnings are also in effect for many areas of central and southern Chesapeake Bay, as well as the back bays near Ocean City, and for the Ocean City inlet.

In addition to coastal flooding, the Atlantic Ocean beaches from Assateague Island to the Delaware Beaches will endure a long duration of large waves and beach erosion. While many inland spots stay dry, our coastal neighborhoods could experience occasional showers now through the weekend. The weather is not looking like a washout though.

Nor'easter brings cool weekend to Baltimore, showers possible

Following some drier weather on Thursday and Friday, there is a possibility that more showers may impact Maryland this weekend as a large coastal storm churns to our northeast. Right now, the chance of wet weather is low. Afternoon temperatures remain in the upper 60s and 70s this weekend.

A gusty northerly wind is likely this weekend, which will help alleviate some of the coastal flood concerns. The northerly wind direction allows water to drain out of the Bay.

Some of the newer computer model guidance is indicating the nor'easter may take a slightly closer track to the coast, if this doe play out, a few showers will be possible Saturday and/or Sunday as some of the rain bands pivot westward from the large ocean storm. In addition to some possible periods of wet weather, expect breezy and cool conditions.

If the storm manages to take a slightly more east track, than rain showers are less likely this weekend across central Maryland, including the Baltimore metro.

The track of the storm continues to be critical with determining impacts. Please check back with the WJZ FIrst Alert Weather Team through the weekend for any new updates or changes to the forecast.

Regardless, a nice warm-up is likely next week with temperatures returning to the middle to upper 70s to around 80°. We'll have dry weather through Wednesday with an increasing chance of showers and storms with a cold front next Thursday or Friday.