Annapolis prepares for coastal flooding, as potential nor'easter churns offshore

Anne Arundel County is under a coastal flood watch, particularly during high tide cycles early Thursday and Friday mornings, as a potential nor'easter churns offshore.

The National Weather Service forecasts potential minor-to-moderate coastal flooding in low-lying areas, including City Dock in Annapolis, where winds out of the east often push water from the creek and the bay right up into the streets and storm drains.

As CBS News Baltimore's First Alert Weather team reports, up to 1 foot of water is possible above dry ground.

Meanwhile, a coastal flood warning has also been issued for southern parts of the state, including Atlantic-facing beaches and the lower bay.

"We've got a nor'easter coming"

The Donner Lot on Compromise Street in Downtown Annapolis was busy Wednesday morning, as residents and businesses picked up free sandbags.

While officials are unsure exactly how bad the flooding will be, the sandbag operation was out of an abundance of caution to make sure families and properties are ready.

"We've got a nor'easter coming," warned David Mandell, the Deputy Director of the City of Annapolis Emergency Management.

When CBS News Baltimore spoke to Mandell on Wednesday morning, the water was already coming up on Second Street in Eastport -- and it was only low tide.

"When you have strong enough wind, when you have a big enough storm, even low tide in low lying areas, like here on Second Street in Annapolis, you can get some puddling," he said.

That's not an unusual occurrence in Annapolis. Normal business can, and does, go on, even with that minor flooding.

"But what we're worried about is when we get the high tide overnight or in the early morning hours," said Mandell. "You'll have this [puddling] plus several more inches on top of it, that's really what we're preparing for."

He said they made sure plenty of sandbags are available for those who need them, especially for the businesses on Dock Street and the surrounding areas.

History of flooding in Annapolis

This file photo shows past flooding on Compromise Street in Annapolis. CBS News Baltimore

The low-lying places that frequently see flooding are City Dock, Compromise Street, and Eastport.

A little over a year ago, in October 2025, City Dock found itself underwater after heavy rain dumped across Maryland. Flooded roads disrupted traffic, halted deliveries, and forced several businesses to either close for the day or open late. It took hours to recede.

Less than a month later, Annapolis broke ground on a revitalization project at City Dock to help prevent flooding. The $90 million project is currently ahead of schedule, with city officials now expecting the main park to reopen as early as July 2027.

To prepare for any upcoming flooding, there is a free app called "Prepare Me Annapolis" that will tell you where flooding is taking place, as well as road closures. Remember to never drive around barricades or into water when you do not know how deep it is.