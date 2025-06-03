Ocean City, Maryland bans certain tents, canopies from the beach

Ocean City Council votes to limit types of tents that can be used on the beach

Ocean City leaders voted Monday to limit the types of tents and canopies that can be used on the beach.

The measure prevents visitors from putting up any tents, except for baby tents, and prohibits the use of certain-sized canopies on the beach.

Ocean City's new beach rules

Under the measure, canopies that are larger than 10 feet by 10 feet are prohibited on the beach, and canopies cannot be put up within three feet of each other.

The measure also prohibits canopies that have anchors that stretch past the canopy's cover.

Under the new rules, canopies cannot be left unattended before 10 a.m.

The new measure went into effect immediately after the June 2 vote.

Why did Ocean City ban tents?

The rules for tents and canopies are needed because the items can block a lifeguards view of swimmers and sunbathers, acording to Ocean City Beach Patrol Captain Butch Arbin.

Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan said the area has seen a rise in the number of tents and canopies that block beach views along the coast.

"We saw large canopies and closed tents that blocked the views of other people trying to enjoy the beach, it limited the areas where people could go," Meehan said.

"Our beaches are extremely popular, they get very crowded, and we want to make sure everybody has an opportunity to enjoy the beach," he added.

Maryland isn't the only state to see a ban on beach tents.

In 2017, Delaware's Rehoboth Beach banned tents, canopies, grills and campfires, CBS News reported.

Some supporters praised the move, saying it could stop visitors from setting up "tent cities" that block beach views.

On the other hand, a New Jersey beach in 2024 rolled back its ban on beach tents, cabanas and canopies.

The initial decision aimed to address a lack of beach space due to erosion. The decision was reversed after a beach nourishment project.