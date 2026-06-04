"O, Say Can You Sing?" winners to perform with Baltimore Symphony Orchestra

The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra (BSO) found its two talented singers to perform the "Star-Spangled Banner" with them for two Independence Day shows.

Aleisha Murdock, from Pikesville, Maryland, and Aline Todd, from McLean, Virginia, won the BSO's "O, Say Can You Sing?" auditions.

They will perform live during the BSO's "Star-Spangled 250" performances on July 3 and July 4 at Oregon Ridge Park in Baltimore County.

WJZ is a proud media partner of the competition. Meteorologist Cutter Martin helped serve as a judge.

Visit this website for more information about the competition.