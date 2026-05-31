Baltimore Symphony Orchestra holds competition to find best "Star-Spangled Banner" singers

The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra (BSO) is searching for two talented singers to perform the "Star-Spangled Banner" with them for two Independence Day shows.

The BSO's "O Say Can You Sing?" finalist auditions returned after a hiatus. Ten singers belted out their renditions of the national anthem on Sunday in front of several judges, including WJZ Meteorologist Cutter Martin.

WJZ is a media sponsor of the competition.

Two winners will perform during the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra's "Star-Spangled 250" on July 3 and July 4 at Oregon Ridge Park in Baltimore County.

The winners will be announced this week.