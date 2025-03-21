Locals reeling as NTSB report blames MDTA for failing to identify structural risks in Key Bridge collapse

On Thursday, the National Transportation Safety Board revealed the Maryland Transportation Authority missed a critical Key Bridge vulnerability assessment before the collapse.

The findings of the report don't sit too well with locals, who are still dealing with the aftermath of the collapse.

"I was absolutely shocked...it just seemed unimaginable," a local told WJZ.

"Terrible, I mean frightening…who would have thought that the bridge would come down like that," Raymond Welzel, another resident, said.

Just days shy of one year since the Key Bridge collapsed, the NTSB said the Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) failed to conduct a critical vulnerability assessment that would have given them the chance to identify structural risks with the Key Bridge before it collapsed in March of 2024.

"It's one of the heaviest ports on the east coast, so you would think that would be looked into," said Welzel. "Its somebody's job to make sure that doesn't happen."

Missed assessments

The NTSB told 30 owners of 68 bridges across 19 states to conduct a vulnerability assessment to determine the risk of a bridge collapse from a vessel collision.

They claimed that had the state conducted these assessments based on recent ship traffic, the MDTA would've been able to reduce the risk of collapse and loss of life.

According to the NTSB, the safety recommendations for the bridge were issued in 1991 and 2009, but were never executed. It was also found that the risk of catastrophic collapse was nearly 30 times higher than acceptable for the Key Bridge and 15 times higher for pier 17, the pillar struck by the cargo ship.

"It's just terrifying..."

"People died, and now what it's going to cost to rebuild it and the inconvenience we're going through…hopefully people are up in arms about it and will do something about it," Bob DiMartino, a Pasadena business owner, said.

"You're driving over any bridge now having to be scared, " another local told WJZ Reporter, Caroline Foreback. "We drive over the Bay Bridge a lot. It's just terrifying to think that could happen to anybody."

Senator Chris Van Hollen said these findings need to be taken seriously, not just for the Key Bridge, but the Chesapeake Bay Bridge, which has yet to undergo a recommended vulnerability assessment.

"The analysis showed that probably preventative measures need to be taken," Hollen stated.

Statement from MDTA

"Over the past 50 years, hundreds of thousands of vessels transited under the Key Bridge without incident. The Key Bridge, like other bridges in America, was approved and permitted by the federal government and in compliance with those permits," the MDTA said.

The statement goes on to say the authority maintains that the catastrophe and the tragic loss of life was the sole fault of the DALI and the gross negligence of its owners and operators who put profits above safety.