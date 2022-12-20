'Not getting into that': Ravens not discussing coaching changes amid offensive struggles

BALTIMORE – While fans are calling for coaching changes amid the Ravens' struggling offense, Head Coach John Harbaugh is only focused on one thing – the Atlanta Falcons.

The Ravens return home on Saturday to play the Falcons, having just scored two touchdowns in the past three games.

The Ravens have taken heat from fans for several unsuccessful play calls.

In Baltimore's 13-3 loss at Cleveland last weekend, the Ravens were stuffed on 4th-and-1 on the Browns' 7-yard-line. Fullback Patrick Ricard got the carry but was stonewalled at the line of scrimmage.

Two weeks ago, within field goal range, the Ravens attempted a wide receiver pass that was intercepted in the end zone in their 10-9 win over Denver.

"We're together. We're a team. We're spending all of our time getting ready for the Atlanta Falcons." pic.twitter.com/mOlh6pFtdX — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 19, 2022

On Monday, Harbaugh said he is not discussing any coaching staff changes at the moment.

"We're not getting into that," Harbaugh said. "You guys can talk about that. I respect that. I love the fans talking about everything they can talk about, but we're together."

In the past three games, kicker Justin Tucker has made five field goals compared to two touchdowns.

But, for the past 2.5 games, the Ravens have been without starting quarterback Lamar Jackson.

It is uncertain whether Jackson, who has been out with a knee injury, will be back against Atlanta.

"We're a team. We're in here," Harbaugh said. "We're spending all of our time getting ready for Atlanta Falcons with every ounce of energy and fiber we have with a very good group of people at what they do who understand everyone about our team more than anybody."

Harbaugh said he will leave all of the coaching change talk to the media and the fans.

"All of the end-of-the-bar conversations are for people sitting at the end of the bar," Harbaugh said. "We are going to work to do the best we can and give them something to celebrate come Saturday afternoon."

The Ravens (9-5) are now in second place in the AFC North behind Cincinnati with three games remaining.

The Falcons (5-9) are just 1-6 on the road.

"There are times you go out there and it is going to be a bad day. No one is more ticked off about it, and can't sleep than the coaches and players," Harbaugh said. "The thing is, you have to pull yourself off the mat and go win the next one. We have to win it in our preparation, and that's where our focus is."