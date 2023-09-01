Watch CBS News
Local News

Norwegian Cruise Line welcomed to Port of Baltimore

By Christian Olaniran

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE-- The Helen Delich Bentley Port of Baltimore held a ceremonial ribbon cutting Friday to welcome the Norwegian Cruise Line to Maryland.

For the first time, the Norwegian will set sail from Baltimore. 

"Today is a historic day for the Norwegian Cruise Line family, as we kick off home porting from the vibrant city of Baltimore for the first time in our company's history," Senior Director of Port Operations Louis Ruiz said. 

On Saturday, the Norwegian Sky ship will begin a 10-day cruise from Baltimore to New England and Canada.  

First published on September 1, 2023 / 11:37 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.