No charges for middle schooler found with handgun and ammunition in Anne Arundel County

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE —  No charges will be brought upon a middle school student found with a handgun in Anne Arundel County, police said Friday. 

Enacted in 2022, House Bill 459 is juvenile justice reform legislation that limits the circumstances a child under 13 can be prosecuted.    

The student was found to have a gun and magazine with ammunition at MacArthur Middle School in Anne Arundel County Thursday evening.   

A teacher saw what he believed to be a handgun in a student's fanny pack, and the student was taken by school officials to the office where a handgun and magazine were found.     

WJZ will provide more updates to this story as they become avaialble. 

January 6, 2023

