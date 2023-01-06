No charges for middle schooler found with handgun and ammunition in Anne Arundel County

No charges for middle schooler found with handgun and ammunition in Anne Arundel County

No charges for middle schooler found with handgun and ammunition in Anne Arundel County

BALTIMORE — No charges will be brought upon a middle school student found with a handgun in Anne Arundel County, police said Friday.

Enacted in 2022, House Bill 459 is juvenile justice reform legislation that limits the circumstances a child under 13 can be prosecuted.

The student was found to have a gun and magazine with ammunition at MacArthur Middle School in Anne Arundel County Thursday evening.

A teacher saw what he believed to be a handgun in a student's fanny pack, and the student was taken by school officials to the office where a handgun and magazine were found.

WJZ will provide more updates to this story as they become avaialble.