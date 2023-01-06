Handgun, magazine with ammunition found in fanny pack of student at MacArthur Middle School

BALTIMORE - A student was found to have a gun and magazine with ammunition at MacArthur Middle School in Anne Arundel County.

The school principal sent a letter to parents confirming the student was found with the gun around 2:45 p.m. Thursday.

During that time, a teacher saw what he believed to be a handgun in a student's fanny pack. The student was taken by school officials to the office where a handgun and magazine were found.

School officials said the gun did not have any bullets in the chamber but a magazine with ammunition was inserted into it, and additional ammunition was found in the fanny pack.

The gun was taken away, and school officials said several students saw the gun earlier in the day but did not report it.

"We have no evidence at this time that the student threatened anyone with the gun," Principal Eugene Whiting wrote to parents. "Please be assured that our school will take swift and appropriate action in accordance with the Code of Conduct with regard to the student who had the gun."

In the letter, Principal Whiting asked parents to talk to their children about the consequences of bringing a weapon to school.

"I urge you to talk to your student this evening and emphasize that our school must be a safe place for learning," Whiting said. "Please reinforce with them the need to tell a responsible adult immediately if they are aware of any danger."