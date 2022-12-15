No. 20 Maryland loses to UCLA 87-60

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Jaylen Clark scored 19 points, and No. 16 UCLA raced out to a 30-point lead in the first half before cruising to an 87-60 victory over No. 20 Maryland on Wednesday night.

On the same day the University of California Board of Regents voted to affirm UCLA's move to the Big Ten, the Bruins (9-2) had a chance to size up a future conference foe. It wasn't much of a contest.

Maryland (8-3) committed the game's first six turnovers while falling behind 19-5, and a 3-pointer by David Singleton made it 26-7. The Terps used three of their timeouts in the first 15 minutes, and nothing seemed to help.

After going 2 for 24 from 3-point range in a loss to Tennessee last weekend, Maryland missed its first eight shots from the field and nine of its first 10 from beyond the arc.

Singleton's layup off yet another Maryland turnover made the score 47-17. It was 49-20 at halftime.

The Terps started new coach Kevin Willard's tenure with eight straight wins, and the last of those was an impressive home victory over Illinois. Since then, they've dropped three straight. The first two were away from home against Wisconsin and Tennessee — by a combined eight points.

But this one was noncompetitive from start to finish.

Singleton scored 18 points for UCLA, which has won six straight.

Ian Martinez had 16 for the Terrapins, who trailed by as many as 38 in the second half.

BIG PICTURE

UCLA: This victory was as comprehensive as it gets. The cross-country trip and the Maryland crowd didn't seem to bother the Bruins much. UCLA finished with only four turnovers to Maryland's 16.

Maryland: The Terps had a great atmosphere for the win over Illinois, and the crowd Wednesday included Governor-elect Wes Moore. But the fans had a hard time staying energized in this one, and Maryland could probably benefit from a few easier games now.

UP NEXT

UCLA: The Bruins face No. 13 Kentucky on Saturday in New York.

Maryland: The Terps have over a week off before hosting Saint Peter's next Thursday night.

