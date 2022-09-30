Watch CBS News
Nine arrested for robberies targeting high-valued homes in Howard Co., across country

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

Nine people have been arrested for breaking into and robbing from two homes in Howard County.

Howard County Police said the two homes -- in Highland and Laurel - were targeted in May and September.

The suspects are all from South and Central America via New York and Florida.

According to police, the suspects targeted high-value homes throughout the country, including some in Howard County.

Six are facing charges for attempting to rob from a home in Highland on Sept. 3. 

Police arrested the six at the scene, and they are charged with three counts of burglary and one count of destruction of property.

Those arrested were:

  • Axll Castillo-Almeida, 22, of Queens, N.Y. 
  • Henry Castillo, 46, of Queens, N.Y.
  • Jeremy Castillo, 23, of Queens, N.Y.
  • Jose Cisneros-Mendoza, 24, of no fixed address 
  • Leandro Hernandez-Alarcon, 41, of no fixed address 
  • Ramiro Herrera-Martinez, 57, of Queens, N.Y. 

Three more were arrested for breaking into a home in Laurel on May 2 and stealing more than $18,000 in jewelry.

Detectives used numerous investigative techniques to identify three suspects, who were in custody in another jurisdiction, according to police. They are charged with three counts of burglary and one count of theft.

Those arrested are:   

  • Javier Carrasco Jr., 24, of no fixed address 
  • Felix Gonzalez, 52, of Miami
  • Ignacio Parra-Otarola, 29, of no fixed address 
September 30, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

