Nikki Haley dropping out of GOP presidential race

Former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley is suspending her bid for the Republican presidential nomination, according to CBS News sources familiar with the matter.

Haley is to deliver remarks to the press Wednesday morning in Charleston, in her home state of South Carolina.

The news comes just hours after former President Donald Trump won commanding victories across nearly all the states holding Republican nominating contests on Super Tuesday, according to CBS News projections. Exit polls showed Trump leading Haley among broad segments of the GOP electorate, with voters saying immigration and the economy were their most important issues.

Haley denied Trump a clean sweep of the Super Tuesday contests with a victory in Vermont's Republican primary, just her second win of the primary season.

Trump is on track to reach the necessary 1,215 delegates to clinch the Republican nomination next week.

The news of Haley dropping out was first reported by The Wall Street Journal.

