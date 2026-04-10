Nice weekend weather across Maryland, ahead of heat next week

This weekend's weather will not disappoint with plenty of sunshine, refreshing temperatures, and dry conditions.

Milder spring weather through the weekend

The final day of the workweek will be wonderful. Sunshine and a southerly breeze will send temperatures into the lower to middle 70s; cooler by the bay. If you're headed to the Orioles game Friday evening, expect excellent spring baseball weather. The first pitch is at 7:15 p.m. It'll be in the 60s for the entire game with dry weather for the fireworks following the game.

A stray sprinkle or light shower is possible overnight Friday into early Saturday morning.

Highs Saturday afternoon will top out in the upper 60s to near 70° with a refreshing northerly breeze. Saturday evening's Orioles game will turn quite cool, so make sure you have a jacket as temperatures fall into the 50s.

Pleasant weather continues with a dry forecast during the second-half of the weekend. Plan on a cool breeze for Sunday's Orioles home game at Camden Yards. Sunday morning starts chillier than Saturday, but temperatures during the afternoon will be nearly the same in the upper 60s.

Summer heat headed to Maryland next week

A large dome of high pressure along the eastern seaboard will allow temperatures to quickly warm to summer-like levels next week.

Temperatures soar well into the 80s away from the bay on Monday afternoon. This round of upcoming heat will peak Wednesday, into Thursday. Baltimore could reach 90° for the first time this season; it would be the earliest 90° since 2013. There is a greater chance of hitting 90° across the western and northwestern parts of the metro. Areas along the Bay will remain cooler with a wind off the water. Heat will ease later in the week.

There is an off-and-on chance of showers next week, along with heat. The coverage of showers and storms look rather isolated, but the chance exists Monday through Thursday.