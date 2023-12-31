New Year's Eve revelers flock to Baltimore for fireworks, festivities

BALTIMORE -- Charm City got ready to ring in the new year as midnight moved closer on Sunday.

People flocked to Baltimore to enjoy the city's annual New Year's Eve fireworks display along with a new drone show.

WJZ is the proud media sponsor of the event.

For many people, the new year offers them the opportunity to embark on new beginnings.

For example, Denys proposed to his longtime girlfriend moments before midnight in the heart of the city on New Year's Eve.

"We've been together since high school in Ukraine, and now I've decided it's time," he told WJZ. "I was so nervous. I wasn't sure if she was going to say yes or no."

On Sunday night, Denys and his new fiancé celebrated love and the new year among hundreds of people at Baltimore's Inner Harbor.

This time, Baltimore's Office of Promotion & the Arts decided to introduce an exciting new element to the city's traditional fireworks display: a custom-designed drone show.

Image Engineering's head pro designer, Zach Paul, choreographed the show.

"I've been working on this particular show probably since the beginning of December just trying to get it perfect," he told WJZ.

The drone show begins at 11:55 p.m. It will be followed by fireworks.