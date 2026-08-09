New video shows Baltimore police respond as ICE agents detain parents outside school

New police body camera video shows officers responding as U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents detained two parents outside a school in East Baltimore in June.

Jesus Acevedo Sanchez and his partner, Adriana Gavilan Sanchez, were taken into custody by ICE agents while dropping off their daughter at Commodore John Rodgers Elementary/Middle School on June 11.

The video shows a Baltimore police officer saying that ICE agents were not allowed on school property. A law passed by Baltimore's city council in March prohibits local police from cooperating with ICE.

CBS News Baltimore obtained eyewitness video showing ICE agents detaining the couple after a window of their vehicle was shattered.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) told CBS News Baltimore that Acevedo Sanchez "refused lawful commands, violently resisted arrest, and used his vehicle to evade law enforcement, dragging an ICE officer in the process."

DHS initially alleged that Gavilan Sanchez punched officers. However, an affidavit later stated that there was "minimal physical resistance."

The couple's attorneys said they were driving their SUV around 7 a.m. after leaving a Dunkin' Donuts when they noticed someone following them.

According to their attorney, an unmarked vehicle carrying immigration agents attempted to pull them over near Dundalk Avenue and O'Donnell Street. The attorney said the agents cut off the SUV and slammed on their brakes.

The attorney told a judge that men dressed in all black got out of the vehicle with their guns drawn and that one of them broke the driver's side window. The attorney also said Acevedo Sanchez was not questioned until he was taken to an ICE holding facility in downtown Baltimore.

The couple was released after more than a month in immigration detention.

During a court hearing, a judge described the case as a "stomach churner" and said ICE did not have probable cause to arrest Acevedo Sanchez outside the school. The judge also said ICE officers did not follow procedures established to ensure due process.

DHS responded to CBS News Baltimore, saying:

"As our brave law enforcement arrests and removes dangerous criminal illegal aliens, including murderers, rapists, and gang members from our communities, America can be proud of the professionalism our officers bring to the job day-in and day-out. Since Day One, DHS law enforcement has been delivering on President Trump's promise to the American people to arrest and deport criminal illegal aliens including murderers, rapists, pedophiles, gang members, and terrorists. Nearly 70% of ICE arrests are of illegal aliens charged or convicted of a crime in the U.S. More than 3 million illegal aliens are out of the country. We will continue to deliver on the President's promise to make America safe again."