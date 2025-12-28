These new Maryland laws will begin on January 1, 2026

Maryland is set to usher in some new laws when the calendar changes to 2026.

Meanwhile, the General Assembly will convene for its 449th session on January 14, 2026.

These new laws will be implemented beginning Jan. 1, 2026:

Hair-cutter training on domestic violence awareness

A new law, House Bill 1547, will require barbers and cosmetologists to complete one hour of domestic violence awareness training when applying for a license or a renewal.

The training details:

Recognizing the signs of domestic violence

Strategies to navigate conversations with people who may be domestic violence victims

How to listen and communication with victims of domestic violence

Navigating resources and support groups for domestic violence victims

Transparency from rideshare companies

House Bill 861provides transparency from rideshare companies. The new law will require companies like Uber and Lyft to give drivers detailed weekly earnings summaries, such as fares, fees and driver percentages.

The bill mandates that these reports must be filed with Maryland's State Public Service Commission.

Free firefighter cancer screenings

House Bill 459 requires that firefighters employed by counties be provided coverage for preventative cancer screenings free of cost.

The new law includes screenings for bladder, breast, cervical, colorectal, lung, oral, prostate, skin, testicular, and thyroid cancers.

Also, the county can not require copayment, coinsurance, or deductible on the screening coverage.

Data mush also be collected for future studies into cancer-related diagnosis for firefighters.

Emergency pediatric transfers

House Bill 1301 prevents certain medical insurers, nonprofit health service plans, and health maintenance organizations, along with Medicaid and the Maryland Children's Health Program (MCHP), from requiring prior authorization for a transfer to a "special pediatric hospital."

The bill states that "special pediatric hospital" are facilities in Maryland that provide nonacute medical, rehabilitation, therapy, and palliative services to individuals younger than 22 years old or who are at least 2 years old and younger than age 23 and have co-occurring physical and behavioral health conditions.

Testing for heart disease

House Bill 666 requires insurers to cover coronary calcium score testing, which is a scan that can detect early heart disease before a cardiac event occurs.

The bill states that a coronary artery calcium test is a "CT scan of the heart that shows any calcium deposits in the coronary arteries ("calcium score")," and, "the calcium score may help predict the risk of a future heart attack and help determine risk for cardiovascular disease."

Homeowner protections

House Bill 59 offers new protections for "heirs" living in family homes that will prevent properties from being sold at tax sales. The new law adds homeowner protections, establishing a registry for heir properties and modifies tax sale redemption rules.