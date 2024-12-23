These Maryland laws go into effect January 1, 2025

BALTIMORE -- The new year will bring new changes for Maryland. Here's a break-down of some of the new legislation that will take effect on January 1, 2024.

Maryland Road Worker Protection Act

Signed into law in April, The Maryland Road Worker Protection Act expands the use of speed cameras in work zones and raises the penalty for traffic violations in work zones.

The law was formulated after an incident on March 22, 2023, when six road workers died when a car going more than 100 mph crashed into a work zone on I-695 in Baltimore County.

Lt. Governor Aruna Miller chaired a work zone safety work group after the crash that resulted in this legislation.

In June, work-zone speed camera violation fines increased from $40 to $80.

On January 1, a tiered fine system will begin:

Maryalnd Department of Transportation State Highway Administration

Security guard licensing requirements

Maryland individuals or businesses that employ one or more people for security services, or loss prevention, will be required to license those employees as security guards beginning Jan. 1. Newly designated security guard employers music also register online and submit proof of insurance with the Maryland State Police Licensing Division.

The existing paper-based Professional License applications will be replaced by an entirely electronic application submission and fee collection process. No checks or money orders will be accepted, according to the MSP.

Hearing aids for adults

HB1339 requires insurers, nonprofit health service plans, and health 4 maintenance organizations to provide coverage for hearing aids. Benefits can be limited to $1,400 per hearing aid for each hearing impaired ear every 36 months.

Opioid Overdose and Opioid-Related Emergency

HB 1155 and SB 1071 require hospitals to follow specific protocol when treating opioid related emergencies. Mandates include requiring hospitals to use uniform practices for screening and diagnosing opioid emergencies. It also requires hospitals to refer patients who were treated for opioid emergencies to providers for further treatment before discharging them.

Orthoses and prosthesis Coverage

Maryland House Bill 865, also known as the "So Every Body Can Move Act," requires Medicaid in Maryland to provide coverage for orthoses and prostheses and replacement prostheses starting Jan 1. 2025.IT also prohibits insurers from imposing higher co-payments for orthoses and prostheses coverage.