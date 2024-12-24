Watch CBS News
Annapolis plastic bag reduction act to take effect Jan. 22

By Christian Olaniran

CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- The Plastic Bag Reduction Act will take effect in Annapolis on January 22, the city said in an announcement.

The legislation passed in July restricts retail establishments from providing plastic bags at checkout. It also requires stores to charge 10 cents to paper bags, with the proceeds retained by retailers. 

"The purpose of the Ordinance is to reduce plastic waste and protect local waterways and sensitive ecosystems by prohibiting the retail distribution of plastic carryout bags," the city said in a statement. 

The legislation mimics Anne Arundel County's "Bring Your Own Plastic Bag Reduction Act," which passed in July. 

While Annapolis is located in Anne Arundel County, the city sets its own laws. 

