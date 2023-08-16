Watch CBS News
New bus service, QuickLink 40, to provide east-west transit access

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- The Maryland Department of Transportation is piloting a new bus service, QuickLink 40, the department said Wednesday.

QuickLink40 service will run from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays, all the way from the Essex to Westgate. 

The MTA said QuickLink40 is expected to eliminate about 25 minutes of travel time for riders who currently use CityLink Blue and CityLink Orange lines. '

QuickLink bus stops will be designated by a round QuickLink "puck" sign, affixed on top of standard Maryland Transit Administration bus stop signage, according to the MTA. 

Key stops include the Bayview Medical Center, Johns Hopkins Hospital, Lexington Market, and the  West Baltimore MARC Station and Transit Hub.  

First published on August 16, 2023 / 4:10 PM

