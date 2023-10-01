New law limiting where gun owners can carry concealed weapons partially blocked

New law limiting where gun owners can carry concealed weapons partially blocked

New law limiting where gun owners can carry concealed weapons partially blocked

BALTIMORE - A new law limiting where gun owners can carry concealed weapons has been partially blocked.

That injunction handed down on Friday prevents enforcement in places where alcohol is sold, in private places without the owner's consent and at public demonstrations.

The judge did allow concealed carry restrictions to continue in museums, health care facilities, parks and mass transit centers.