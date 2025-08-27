New Amtrak Acela trains debuting Thursday on Northeast Corridor will be faster, more reliable Duffy says

New Amtrak Acela trains that launch along the Northeast Corridor on Thursday will improve the passenger experience and reduce costs, U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced Wednesday.

An event was held at Washington D.C.'s Union Station to celebrate the upgraded high-speed service.

"With these new Acela trainsets, Amtrak will provide more reliable service and lower prices for the American people - all while increasing the organization's profitability," Duffy said in a statement.

Acela trains shuttle Northeast travelers between Boston and Washington D.C., also serving Baltimore, Wilmington, Delaware; Philadelphia; New York City; New Haven, Connecticut and Providence, Rhode Island.

"The start of a new Amtrak"

The NextGen trains can reach top speeds of 160 mph - 10 mph faster than the current Acela fleet. They also feature a special "tilt system" to help the trains navigate curves at high speeds.

Passenger amenities will include charging plugs at every seat, free high-speed Wifi, reading lights, more comfortable seating and bigger bathrooms.

"Today is the start of a new Amtrak, one that lives up to the promise of safe, reliable and efficient travel," announced Amtrak Board Chair Tony Coscia at the event.

"These trains are beautiful, they are fast, they are state of the art and they are American-made," said Amtrak President Roger Harris. "And best of all, beginning tomorrow, they are ready."

Five of the new trains will launch initially on Thursday. Amtrak said 28 will be in service by 2027.

"A better experience for the traveling public"

"I've had the opportunity, like many of you, multiple times to ride the old Acela," said Duffy at Wednesday's event. "I think we all agree it was showing its age." He added the new trains, "are going to be faster...better pricing; it's going to mean better revenue. But most importantly, a better experience for the traveling public."

The new trains will allow for 27% more seats per departure, Amtrak announced earlier this month, adding the NextGen trains will also allow for more service, both on weekdays and weekends.

Trump administration taking over Union Station

Also on Wednesday, Duffy announced plans for the Trump administration to reclaim management of Washington D.C.'s Union Station, saying it has fallen into disrepair. They want to reinvest in the station to replace the roof and make improvements to elevators, lighting, security and other infrastructure.

At a later stop at Penn Station in New York City, Duffy will announce details and a timeline for redevelopment of that transportation hub.