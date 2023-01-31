New court filing by Hae Min Lee's family includes transcript of Adnan Syed's release hearing

BALTIMORE - The family of Hae Min Lee filed a motion as they continue to fight the way the charges were dropped against Adnan Syed, who had been in prison for Lee's murder.

Syed was released from prison following a hearing on October 11, 2022 after spending more than 20 years in prison for his ex-girlfriend's murder in 1999.

Attorneys for Young Lee, Hae Min Lee's brother, were required to file this latest motion which included the transcript of that October virtual hearing in which the Baltimore City State's Attorney announced she was dropping the charges against Syed.

"The state will be entering a noelle prosequi, to all of these cases," attorney Becky Feldman said in the transcript.

A noelle prosequi is formal notice of abandonment by a plaintiff or prosecutor of all or part of a suit or action.

According to Lee's attorney, until that order came from the court, Young Lee did not know there had been a substantive hearing that day because "neither the prosecutor nor the court notified him, allowed him to attend or provided an opportunity for him to see the evidence to support the decision."

"This is yet one more violation of victims' rights laws in the prosecutor and Court's effort to hide the vacatur proceedings from public view," Lee's attorney said.

A hearing on this latest motion is set for Thursday morning in Annapolis.