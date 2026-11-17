A new camera enforcement program is set to begin in Baltimore in an effort to catch drivers violating rules on restricted city bus lanes.

The cameras are expected to become operational on or around December 16, 2026, with a 45-day warning period, said a news release issued by the city's Department of Transportation (DOT).

During the first 45 days, vehicle owners found in violation will receive warning notices instead of citations. After the warning period, violators will be issued a $75 citation by mail. The violations do affect license points on a driver's record.

The program will target unauthorized vehicles operating within dedicated bus lanes. It will work similarly to Baltimore City's current automated speed limit and red light camera systems.

"Cameras will capture photographic and video evidence of potential violations, including the vehicle's license plate, location, date, and time. Each potential violation will undergo a comprehensive review to determine whether a violation occurred and if any authorized use or legally permitted exemption applies," according to the news release."

By keeping dedicated bus lanes clear, "the program will support safer, more efficient, and more reliable public transportation for residents, workers, and visitors throughout Baltimore," the release added.

Where will the program begin?

City officials say the initial deployment of the system will take place along two corridors:

Pratt Street: Commerce Street to Gay Street.

North Avenue (eastbound): Homewood Avenue to Oakhill Avenue.

Additional camera installations are planned at additional locations along dedicated bus lanes throughout the city, DOT said.

"Residents who depend on public transportation deserve safe, reliable, and timely service," said Mayor Brandon M. Scott. "Through our Automated Bus Lane Enforcement Program, we are keeping bus lanes clear so buses can move efficiently, and passengers can reach their destinations on time."

The interim director of the DOT, Berke Attila, added, "The success of our dedicated bus lanes depends on drivers following traffic rules."

What drivers need to know

Motorists are being urged by DOT officials to observe all posted signs and pavement markings to make sure they keep designated bus lanes clear.

Drivers may enter a dedicated bus lane to initiate a turn "only where broken pavement markings indicate that vehicles are permitted to enter the lane," DOT notes.

Drivers are prohibited from crossing solid pavement markings to enter a dedicated bus lane, using the lane to bypass congestion or continuing through an intersection "where only a turning movement is permitted."

Motorists are also prohibited from driving through, stopping, standing, parking, idling, performing passenger pick-ups or drop-offs and loading or unloading items within dedicated bus lanes.