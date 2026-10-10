New speed cameras to launch in 5 Baltimore City school zones this month

Five new automated speed enforcement cameras in Baltimore City will be activated later this month, the Department of Transportation announced on Friday.

The cameras are set to begin operating in the following school zones on Monday, October 26, 2026:

5700-6000 blocks of Loch Raven Blvd – Cardinal Shehan School and Yorkwood Elementary School

4600-5300 blocks of Moravia Road – Furley Elementary School

2800-2900 blocks of W. Baltimore Street – The SEED School of Maryland

6200-6400 McClean Blvd – Reginald F. Lewis High School

2300-2500 E. Northern Parkway – Baltimore Revolutionary Academy (BRAVE)

Speeding cameras in Baltimore City school zones operate year-round, Monday through Friday, from 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

In Maryland, fines are mandated on a progressive scale based on how many miles per hour (mph) the vehicle exceeds the posted speed limit.

12 to 15 mph over – $40 fine

16 to 19 mph over – $70 fine

20 to 29 mph over – $120 fine

30 to 39 mph over – $230 fine

40+ mph over – $425 fine

Baltimore's Automated Traffic Enforcement System (ATVES) program is designed to improve driver and pedestrian safety in school zones and other busy areas.

Visit Baltimore City's Department of Transportation website here to learn more about ATVES.