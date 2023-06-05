New '227' area code to arrive in Maryland

BALTIMORE -- A new area code will appear on Maryland phones, the Maryland Public Service Commission said Monday.

Telephone customers in the current 240 and 301 area code regions who request new service, or an additional line, may be assigned a number in the 227 area code starting June 14.

The 240/301/227 area code region will serve all or portions of Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Bowie, Frederick, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Hagerstown, Potomac, Silver Spring, Waldorf, Wheaton and some other smaller communities.

Maryland Public Service Commission said the new code will not require any changes to the way calls are dialed, aside from using the new area code when necessary.