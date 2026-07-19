6 injured after at least 2 gunmen open fire in South Baltimore

Six people were injured after at least two gunmen got out of a vehicle and opened fire Sunday evening in South Baltimore, according to Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley.

A large police presence responded around 9:45 p.m. to the 2600 block of Hollins Ferry Road, where two people had been shot. Moments later, another gunshot victim was found running to a nearby firehouse.

Then, three more gunshot victims arrived at a hospital.

Police said the victims appeared to be between the ages of 17 and 21.

"We have not confirmed all of their ages, dates of birth, or their identity yet," Worley said.

Worley said one victim suffered "very serious" injuries and was in surgery. The other five are expected to survive.

Police said the six victims were hanging out when a vehicle pulled up, two people got out, and started shooting.

"All we know is they pulled up to the corner, got out, and just opened fire randomly at the victims," Worley said,

Police closed multiple streets in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Baltimore police or the Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.