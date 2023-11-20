Need a holiday gift? The Babe Ruth Birthplace and Museum to host two holiday sales

BALTIMORE - If you are looking for some unique holiday gifts this year, the Babe Ruth Birthplace and Museum may have something right up your alley.

The museum will be hosting two holiday sales next month.

From December 1 to December 3, the museum will host an online auction featuring sections of goalposts from Memorial Stadium and autographed Brooks Robinson Way street sign, Memorial Stadium seats and more.

Then, on Friday, December 8 and Saturday, December 9, the museum will host a yard sale.

That will feature sports books and publications, bobbleheads, mini bats and more.