Near record heat, air quality issues continue Tuesday across Maryland

Near record-breaking heat will continue Tuesday and Wednesday before scattered strong to severe storms put an end to the intense heat late Wednesday afternoon and evening. In addition to near record temperatures, air quality alerts have been issued Tuesday for parts of Maryland.

The WJZ First Alert Weather Team has declared Wednesday as a First Alert Weather Day for the liklihood of scattered strong to severe storms, primarily from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. Any storm could contain strong gusty winds, downpours, and lightning. These storms have the potential to impact parts of the afternoon and evening commute along with any outdoor evening activities.

Scorching heat, air quality alerts continue across Maryland

Air Quality Alerts have been reissued for Tuesday for central and southern Baltimore County, Baltimore City, Anne Arundel County as well as southeastern Harford, and Cecil counties. In addition to these counties, Kent and Queen Anne's counties have been added to the air quality alert. The air quality alert is in effect until midnight for these areas for code orange conditions. If you have asthma or any other respiratory or cardiac conditions, you'll want to limit your time outdoors during the peak heat of the day. The air is unhealthy for these sensitive groups to breathe, especially during the peak heat of the day.

Monday's high temperature hit 95° at BWI Marshall. Tuesday's forecast high temperature is supposed to be even higher with dry grounds, a gusty westerly breeze, bright sunshine, and a dip in afternoon humidity levels. The forecast highs is 97°, which is just shy of the record high 98° set back in 1962. It's not impossible we tie or break the record if conditions come together just right this afternoon.

If you have any outdoor and weather sensitive activities to do, this evening would be a good time to do so after the brutal heat eases after 6 or 7 p.m. Otherwise rain may interfere with your plans over the next several days into the upcoming holiday weekend.

While a stray thunderstorm cannot be ruled out, most of the area remains rain-free Tuesday and Tuesday evening.

First Alert Weather Day Wednesday, heat then strong storms

Wednesday will be a tough weather day as we have a one-two punch of intense heat and then the possibility of strong to severe storms.

The record high of 95° could be be tied Wednesday afternoon before storms develop. This record was set back 1962. Whether we break the record or not, Wednesday looks like another very hot day where you'll need to limit time outdoors and take breaks in A/C if possible.

The WJZ First Alert Weather Team has issued a WJZ First Alert Weather Day for the possibility of scattered strong to severe storms during the afternoon and evening hours. The strongest storms could produce damaging winds along with some brief, blinding downpours. Since these storms may arrive during the afternoon and evening commute along with many people having post work and school activities, we want you to stay weather aware and be on the lookout for any possible severe watches and/or warnings.

The greatest risk for severe storms is from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m., but there could be a few storms prior to 3 p.m. and there will likely be leftover storms after 9 p.m., although not as strong or disruptive.

Once the storms cross the region, this will end our 3-day stretch of scorching spring heat.

Maryland braces for wet cool weather into Memorial Day Weekend

We'll be locked into a cooler and gloomier forecast late this week. Periods of rain are likely Thursday and parts of Friday. While not raining the entire time, wet weather will be around for a number of hours both days. Combine the rain with a stiff east to northeast wind, temperatures will stay mainly in the 50s to perhaps around 60°.

This setup does have the advantage of bringing some beneficial rain to the area. But the timing doesn't look great for our holiday weekend and outdoor weather plans. As we get closer the holiday weekend, we will be able to better pinpoint the exact timing of the wet weather. There is the potential for at least 1 to 2 inches of rain, if not more, if the rainy weather reaches its full potential. This part of the storm could be extremely beneficial for our ongoing and worsening drought conditions.

One trend we're starting to see at this early stage in the forecast is the rain will likely become more showery Sunday into Memorial Day. This means there will likely be some dry pockets mixed in with the shower chances and the temperatures won't be quite as chilly as they dry to rebound into the upper 60s to lower to middle 70s.

Stay with the WJZ First Alert Weather Team for updated timing for the stronger storms on Wednesday afternoon and the specific windows of rain and dreary weather for the upcoming holiday weekend.