NBA superstar Stephen Curry and Baltimore-based Under Armour are parting ways, the company said in a press release.

The shoe deal between Curry and Under Armour will continue through 2026. He will then enter "sneaker free agency," according to NBA Insider Shams Charania.

Under Armour said it is looking to restructure the company, and had planned to separate from Curry after a partnership of 13 years. the company

"The company estimates that its total global basketball business, including Curry Brand, will approximate $100 million to $120 million in revenue for fiscal 2026," Under Armour said in a statement. "In connection with the separation of the Curry Brand, the company does not anticipate a significant effect on its consolidated financial results or profitability."

Curry's path to greatness

Curry was drafted seventh overall by the NBA's Golden State Warriors in 2009, and he has remained with the franchise for 16 seasons.

He is a four-time NBA champion. two-time MVP, 11-time NBA All-Star, two-time NBA scoring champion, and has the most 3-pointers made in NBA history.

Curry's recent visit to Baltimore

Curry visited Baltimore in September with professional golf champion Jordan Spieth to help unveil the newly renovated weight room at Carver Vocational Technical High School.

The visit was part of the 21st annual "Armour Day," during which Under Armour employees gave back to the brand's home city of Baltimore.

Under Armour partnered with the Impact Fitness Foundation on the $250,000 project by transforming the old gym into a 2,500-square-foot weight room, filled with state-of-the-art equipment.

"You can tell just literally having this space where they can look forward to something every day, it matters," said Curry, a four-time NBA champion for the Golden State Warriors.

The purpose of "Armour Day" is to empower young athletes to reach their full potential. Meanwhile, meeting Curry and Spieth showed them what's possible if they stay dedicated.

"One interaction, one smile, one handshake, one picture, whatever it is, could keep a kid motivated in the sense of them understanding that they're good enough, that they're talented," Curry said.