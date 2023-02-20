NBA legend Magic Johnson to make stop at Morgan State University in Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- NBA Hall of Famer Magic Johnson is stopping in Baltimore on Monday morning to visit and tour Morgan State University.

The former Los Angeles Lakers legend stopped at the HBCU campus, which uses the food service operation SodexoMAGIC, a company chaired by Johnson

According to the campus, Johnson will arrive at the student center to be greeted by the Morgan State band - "The Magnificent Marching Machine."

He will then meet with student leaders and representatives and spoke with the school's student-athletes. The event is not open to the public.

The walking tour is expected to start in the Morgan Commons area of campus, continue with a stop in the University Student Center for an authentic "HBCU Experience" and conclude at the newly built, state-of-the-art Thurgood Marshall Dining Hall.

During the summer of 2020, Morgan State University announced an agreement with the Gaithersburg-based dining services provider.

Morgan said its five-year, nearly $45-million agreement with SodexoMagic has brought facility upgrades and renovations, technological integrations, a variety of dining options and food locations, and student-friendly meal plans to the campus to elevate the overall dining experience.

SodexoMagic is the University's first new food services provider in 25 years.

Of the relationship with Morgan, Johnson said at the time of the announcement, "It is an honor to be partnering with Morgan State University. I founded SodexoMagic to empower communities and future generations to eat healthily and live well. I am confident my team will deliver best-in-class service to the Bears community."