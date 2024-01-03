Watch CBS News
Sports

Navy wins but Loyola Falls in Patriot League openers

/ AP

Your Wednesday Evening News Roundup (1/3/2024)
Your Wednesday Evening News Roundup (1/3/2024) 01:34

Benigni puts up 22 as Navy knocks off Boston University 62-60

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - Austin Benigni had 22 points in Navy's 62-60 victory against Boston University on Wednesday night.

Benigni shot 7 of 17 from the field and 8 for 10 from the line for the Midshipmen (5-7, 1-0 Patriot League). Mac MacDonald scored 17 points while shooting 6 for 9 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 2 of 5 from the free throw line. Donovan Draper was 3 of 8 shooting and 1 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with seven points, while adding 10 rebounds and three steals.

Anthony Morales, Ethan Okwuosa and Miles Brewster each scored 11 points for the Terriers (5-9, 0-1).

Smith's 16 lead Colgate over Loyola 78-55

HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) - Braeden Smith's 16 points helped Colgate defeat Loyola 78-55 on Wednesday night.

Smith added six rebounds for the Raiders (7-7, 1-0 Patriot League). Nicolas Louis-Jacques scored 14 points, going 5 of 12 (4 for 8 from 3-point range). Sam Thomson shot 5 of 6 from the field to finish with 10 points.

Deon Perry led the way for the Greyhounds (2-12, 0-1) with 25 points. Milos Ilic added nine points and Alonso Faure had eight points.

(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

First published on January 3, 2024 / 10:50 PM EST

© 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.