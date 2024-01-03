Navy wins but Loyola Falls in Patriot League openers

Benigni puts up 22 as Navy knocks off Boston University 62-60

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - Austin Benigni had 22 points in Navy's 62-60 victory against Boston University on Wednesday night.

Benigni shot 7 of 17 from the field and 8 for 10 from the line for the Midshipmen (5-7, 1-0 Patriot League). Mac MacDonald scored 17 points while shooting 6 for 9 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 2 of 5 from the free throw line. Donovan Draper was 3 of 8 shooting and 1 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with seven points, while adding 10 rebounds and three steals.

Anthony Morales, Ethan Okwuosa and Miles Brewster each scored 11 points for the Terriers (5-9, 0-1).

Smith's 16 lead Colgate over Loyola 78-55

HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) - Braeden Smith's 16 points helped Colgate defeat Loyola 78-55 on Wednesday night.

Smith added six rebounds for the Raiders (7-7, 1-0 Patriot League). Nicolas Louis-Jacques scored 14 points, going 5 of 12 (4 for 8 from 3-point range). Sam Thomson shot 5 of 6 from the field to finish with 10 points.

Deon Perry led the way for the Greyhounds (2-12, 0-1) with 25 points. Milos Ilic added nine points and Alonso Faure had eight points.

(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)