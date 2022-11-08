Nation's eyes planted on Pennsylvania Senate race between Dr. Oz, John Fetterman

YORK COUNTY, PA - A highly publicized Senate race in Pennsylvania is tightly-contested between Republican and television personality Dr. Mehmet Oz and Democrat John Fetterman.

This race could change the majority in the Senate.

Both of these candidates spent a lot of money on their campaigns and have done quite a bit of mudslinging against the other.

Voters told WJZ in York County, Pennsylvania they are surprised it has gotten to this point.

"The way the country's going right now, it's all topsy-tervy, so I'm here to help make it right again," voter Dennis Lehr said.

The Republican candidate, who many of us know as "Dr. Oz," is a surgeon and television personality.

Some of his main issues this election is reducing inflation and crime.

Dr. Oz has been endorsed by Former President Donald Trump who was in the state to campaign for Dr. Oz last weekend.

The Democratic candidate is John Fetterman, who is currently the state's Lieutenant Governor, is a progressive Democrat whose key issues include legalizing marijuana and prison reform.

Fetterman is a very unique politician. You will often see him in a sweatpants and shorts.

He had a stroke in May and has been having to recover, as well as campaign, these past few months.

He's been endorsed by President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama and Oprah Winfrey.

WJZ was at a polling location in Spring Garden Township in York County, Pennsylvania talking to voters who said they feel voting in this election is extremely important.

"I just think it's my right to vote and I just want to get out here and do my piece," voter Becky Maloney said. "Just so we know who we have running the office, taking care of us and all that. That's my opinion.

Polls close at 8 p.m. in Pennsylvania.

WJZ will be in Pennsylvania through the night to see who wins this Senate seat