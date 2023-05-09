Rapper Remy Ma, singer K. Michelle to headline Baltimore Pride 2023

BALTIMORE - Rapper Remy Ma and singer K. Michelle will headline Baltimore Pride 2023 next month.

The festival will be from June 19-25.

Remy Ma, a Grammy-nominated rapper, is known for her hits "All the Way Up" and "Conceited." She's also made a name for herself as a television personality on VH1's "Love & Hip Hop: New York."

K. Michelle, a soulful singer from Memphis, rose to fame with her hit single "Fakin' It" and has since released several chart-topping albums, including "Rebellious Soul" and "Anybody Wanna Buy a Heart?"

They will perform on the festival's final day.

This year's Baltimore Pride festival has the theme "One Heart, One Love, One Pride."

All week long, there will be Pride events for the community, hosted by the Pride Center of Maryland.

Baltimore Pride 2023 will bring together more than 100,000 people from across the region to celebrate the contributions of sexual and gender minorities to society.

"As program manager of the Pride Center Of Maryland, I am looking forward to Pride 2023," said Ursula Franklin, Program Manager of Pride Center of Maryland. "We have a ton of events, performers, vendors, and so much more, who help highlight the beautiful community of Baltimore and to fill us with joy in a time we all need it. Make sure you join us this year in June 2023."

For more information about Baltimore Pride, including ticket sales and the full lineup of events, visit the festival's website at www.baltimorepride.org.